Video: Bellator 277 prelim fighters Rogelio Luna, Socrates Hernandez deliver bloody war

Bellator has released the full video of a three-round war between Rogelio Luna and Socrates Hernandez in the Bellator 277 prelims on Friday.

Luna and Hernandez stood toe-to-toe and slugged it out with reckless abandon for almost the entirety of the first round. Luna relentlessly attacked his opponent’s body, leaving Hernandez’s flanks red before going to the head with heavy shots. Just when it seemed like Hernandez might fall, he managed to get the fight to the ground and threaten a choke.

The crowd at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., lit up for the preliminary-card fighters, whose lack of experience — Luna fought in his first pro bout, while Hernandez returned for his second — was erased by fearsome heart. In the end, Luna took home a third-round TKO when Hernandez finally was able to take no more punishment and referee Blake Grice called off the bout. But both men earned the ovation they received.

Check out the full video above, courtesy of Bellator.