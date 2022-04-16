UFC Vegas 51 results: Mayra Bueno Silva picks up unanimous decision win over Wu Yanan in move up to bantamweight

Moving up to bantamweight agreed with Mayra Bueno Silva as she picked up a unanimous decision win over Wu Yanan at UFC Vegas 51.

With fast hands and powerful punches at her disposal, Silva was consistently landing the better shots all night long with Wu missing far more than she was hitting over three rounds. When the fight ended, the judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27 with Silva getting the nod and her first win since September 2020.

“I felt that I got a lot of those strikes up,” Silva said about her performance. “She’s really tough. As I get bigger, I’m going to be a big problem in this division.”

There was a lot of movement from Wu as she was launching combinations and shouting with every punch or kick thrown. Silva looked to silence her after pushing forward and unleashing several shots in a row that cracked Wu and put her down on the canvas.

Silva attempted to follow up on the ground but Wu did an admirable job avoiding any more damage before working her way back to the feet.

While Wu continued to be active, she just wasn’t all that accurate with her strikes and that allowed Silva to pick and choose her shots in return. Late in the first round, the Brazilian blasted Wu with another stiff right hand that kept her in control as she continued to build confidence with each passing minute.

Silva’s assault continued with a nasty head kick in the second round but when she went back to that same strike again, Wu managed to snatch a takedown to bring the fight down to the ground. Even that nearly backfired, however, with Silva looking for a triangle choke from the bottom and then a kimura attempt that allowed her to work back to the feet again.

Wu continued to be very active but her accuracy was lacking while Silva was much more selective, which allowed her to stay on target. As time was running out, Silva threw out a slick spinning backfist that clipped Wu as she secured her victory, which got her back on track following a loss to flyweight contender Manon Fiorot in her previous outing.