UFC Vegas 51 video: Devin Clark crushes William Knight with third-round knockout combo

. @brownbearC took out William Knight with a barrage of strikes #UFCVegas51 (via @espnmma ) pic.twitter.com/DsSJowg3hD

Devin Clark might not be a heavyweight, but he showed off big man power on Saturday night.

In a mishmash of a matchup at UFC Vegas 51 that saw two fighters competing at heavyweight for the first time inside the octagon, Clark landed a furious combination on William Knight to end their contest in the third round.

Watch Clark’s knockout finish above.

The bout was an entertaining affair, with both men having their moments through the first two rounds — and it looked as if the third would be the decider.

Clark turned up the heat midway through the final round, backing Knight up against the fence and elbowing Knight right across the face before connecting with a left hand that would have sent Knight to the canvas had his back not hit the cage. Three more Clark punches scored, followed by a pair of ground strikes on a collapsing Knight that led to the bout being called by referee Dan Miragliotta at 3:21 of Round 3.

Afterwards, Knight (11-4) briefly protested the stoppage. He has now lost two straight fights and three of his past five.

Clark (13-6) snapped a two-fight skid to bring his UFC record over the .500 mark at 7-6.