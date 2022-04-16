UFC Vegas 51 live blog: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad 2

This is the UFC Vegas 51 live blog for the welterweight rematch between Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad, the main event on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Luque and Muhammad first fought back in 2016 at UFC 205, with Luque winning by first-round knockout. Since that fight, Luque has gone on to establish himself as one of the very best welterweights in the world, amassing a 10-2 record and climbing to No. 5 in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings. Currently riding a four-fight win streak, Luque finds himself on the cusp of a title shot, and a win over Muhammad could line him up for a title eliminator next.

Similarly, Muhammad has also excelled since his first fight with Luque, amassing a 10-1 record with one no-contest, and climbing to the No. 6 spot in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings. Currently on a seven-fight unbeaten streak, Muhammad hopes to avenge his previous loss and put himself into the welterweight title picture with a win tonight.

