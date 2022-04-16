UFC Vegas 51 video: Drakkar Klose stops Brandon Jenkins with ferocious onslaught in return

Drakkar Klose’s return to the octagon couldn’t have gone any better.

Klose returned to the cage for the first time in over two years on Saturday night, dominating Brandon Jenkins on the undercard of UFC Vegas 51. Klose battered Jenkins throughout the first round, hurting him multiple times with crisp punches and combinations, prompting the commentators to wonder what exactly was keeping Jenkins standing.

Jenkins managed to survive the first round but things only got worse, with Klose picking up where he left off and delivering a vicious onslaught of uppercuts and right hands that finally forced Herb Dean to step in and waive the fight off just 33 seconds into the second round.

Watch video of the finish below.

The win was an emotional one for Klose and his team. Klose has spent much of the last year dealing with the fallout from whiplash received when he was shoved by Jeremy Stephens. But now that he’s finally able to fight again, Klose wasted no time in his post-fight interview, calling for a bout with Mark O. Madsen, who won a decision over Vinc Pichel at UFC 273 earlier this month.

“I want Mark Madsen. Where you at boy? Do it for your country! Don’t be a p****!”