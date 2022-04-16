 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘How is that not intentional?’: Pros react to controversial end to Martin Buday vs. Chris Barnett at UFC Vegas 51

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC Fight Night: Barnett v Buday Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Martin Buday was well ahead on the scorecards at UFC Vegas 51 when he dropped an illegal elbow down onto the back of Chris Barnett’s head.

But despite being the one who committed the fight-ending foul, Buday still left victorious.

After Barnett fell to his knees and prompted an end to the contest, veteran referee Dan Miragliotta deemed Buday’s elbow to be accidental. That sent the result to the hands of the judges, as more than two rounds had passed. Buday subsequently ended up sweeping the judges’ scorecards to win a technical decision, much to the protests of Barnett.

Miragliotta’s decision ignited a firestorm of debate on social media about the definition of an accidental foul and whether the fight should’ve resulted in a disqualification win for Barnett. Check out reaction to the controversial finish from UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill, and more notable names.

