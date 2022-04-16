UFC Vegas 51 video: Martin Buday wins technical decision after illegal elbow on Chris Barnett

Martin Buday’s first UFC fight ended with him seeing his hand raised, though probably not in the manner that he expected.

In the third round of his fight with Chris Barnett, Buday landed what appeared to be an illegal elbow to the back of Barnett’s head as he pressed him against the fence. Barnett immediately reacted to the strike, falling to his knees and referee Dan Miragliotta called for a pause in the action.

Watch video of Buday’s elbow and the ensuing discussion above.

It was eventually determined that Barnett could not continue and the fight went to the judges for a technical decision due to an unintentional foul since well over two rounds were already in the books. Buday won the decision with 30-27 scores across the board.

Buday was cruising to a decision before the unfortunate foul as he used his size and wrestling to bully Barnett, preventing “Beastboy” from showing off his trademark explosive offense. It was during a burst of offense that Buday threw the elbow that left Barnett struggling to recover afterwards.

A recent Contender Series signing, Buday improved to 10-1 as a pro in his UFC debut while Barnett (22-8) falls to 1-2 inside the octagon.