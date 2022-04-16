UFC Vegas 51 video: Alatengheili runs through Kevin Croom in 47 seconds

Alatengheili finishes Kevin Croom in less than a minute to get #UFCVegas51 underway ⏰ (via @espnmma ) pic.twitter.com/qfkNK7wFsJ

Alatengheili kicked off UFC Vegas 51 with a blink-and-you-missed-it knockout.

“The Mongolian Knight” wasted little time finding a win in his latest outing as he needed just 47 seconds to put away Kevin Croom via strikes.

Watch the fast finish above.

There was no feeling-out process in Saturday’s preliminary card opener at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Alatengheili immediately closed the distance and squared Croom up before landing a hard overhand right that signaled the beginning of the end. A wobbled Croom couldn’t get out of the way of Alatengheili’s follow-up punches, all of which landed on the button, and he nearly crashed face-first into the canvas as he lunged forwards to grab Alatengheili.

Referee Chris Tognoni recognized that Croom was in bad shape and waved off the bout less than a minute into the opening round.

Alatengheili (15-8-2) scores his first UFC finish and returns to the win column after going to a unanimous draw against Gustavo Lopez at UFC Vegas 37 in September. He is now unbeaten in six of his past seven fights.

Croom (21-15, 1 NC) officially remains without a win inside the octagon. In his UFC debut last September, Croom defeated Roosevelt Roberts by first-round submission, however that win was later overturned when Croom tested positive for marijuana. His UFC record sits at 0-3 with one no contest.