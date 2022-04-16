Video: Ex-Bellator champ Will Brooks wins fight in 19 seconds via grisly leg break

Will Brooks scored the fastest win of his MMA career on Friday night, though it wasn’t exactly in the way he expected.

The former Bellator lightweight champion earned a 19-second TKO win over Rafael Bastos at Art of Scrap 4 when his Brazilian foe suffered a grisly broken leg off a checked kick. Bastos (42-21-1) sustained the injury in one of the first exchanges of the fight and instantly crumpled to the ground while clutching his right leg.

“Got the win tonight. Didn’t get the chance to put on a display. Opponent threw a leg kick, I stepped down, checked properly, and he broke his leg on impact,” Brooks wrote on Twitter. “Happy for the W but a little disappointed I didn’t get to put on a performance.”

Full video of the bout can be seen below.

“Don’t throw dry kicks. Don’t skip leg day,” Brooks added, followed by several nauseated emojis.

Don't throw dry kicks.

Don't skip leg day.



Results of my fight last night.



pic.twitter.com/4LWSs5FKRE — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) April 16, 2022

Brooks (23-5-1) has been on the comeback trail since returning from a two-year layoff in 2021 following a loss to Gleison Tibau in July 2019. Friday’s win was the third straight for the 35-year-old lightweight, who also counts victories over Steven Siler and Jose Filho over that time.

A former Bellator champion, Brooks holds two notable wins over Michael Chandler, MMA Fighting’s No. 6 ranked lightweight, in addition to past victories over Drew Dober, Marcin Held, Ross Pearson, and Saad Awad. Brooks lost three of four bouts during a brief UFC stint in 2016-17 but rebounded in 2018 to compile an unbeaten 2-0-1 record in PFL.