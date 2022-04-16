 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jake Paul calls Michael Bisping ‘an easy fight,’ teases bout offer; Bisping fires back

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Michael Bisping
Esther Lin, MMA Fighting

Michael Bisping doesn’t have anything to prove to Jake Paul.

“The Count” engaged in some back-and-forth banter with Paul this weekend after initially prodding “The Problem Child” in response to an article stating that Bisping was on Paul’s hit list.

Paul is currently undefeated in five pro boxing appearances, with four of those wins coming by way of knockout. He holds wins over former MMA welterweight champions Tyron Woodley (UFC) and Ben Askren (Bellator, ONE Championship).

Bisping, a former UFC middleweight champion, questioned the wisdom of Paul now picking on someone his own size.

“Come on [Paul], you do know I’m about your size?” Bisping wrote on Twitter. “Surely that excludes me from your ‘hit list.’”

It didn’t take long for Paul to respond. He boasted that he would knock Bisping out worse than Dan Henderson did to Bisping at UFC 100, then offered to help the Englishman earn a massive payday if he can get cleared by a commission to compete. Bisping, 43, retired from fighting in 2018 and currently serves as an analyst for the UFC.

“You’re an easy fight,” Paul added.

Bisping appeared to laugh off the insult, reminding Paul of his achievements and stating that Paul will never reach his level of respect.

“I won a world championship and more importantly the respect of the fight community,” Bisping wrote. “Sadly little Jakey, that’s two things you’ll never do. Ever. Let that sink in.”

In the past, Bisping has actually been complimentary of Paul’s venture into boxing, telling MMA Fighting this past August, “You can’t hate on Jake Paul for what he’s doing in fights. If anything, you’ve got to respect him even more.” It was also confirmed through Paul’s management that Bisping was previously offered a chance to fight Paul.

Bisping reminded Paul’s team of this when they joined in the conversation.

