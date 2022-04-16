Jake Paul calls Michael Bisping ‘an easy fight,’ teases bout offer; Bisping fires back

Michael Bisping doesn’t have anything to prove to Jake Paul.

“The Count” engaged in some back-and-forth banter with Paul this weekend after initially prodding “The Problem Child” in response to an article stating that Bisping was on Paul’s hit list.

Paul is currently undefeated in five pro boxing appearances, with four of those wins coming by way of knockout. He holds wins over former MMA welterweight champions Tyron Woodley (UFC) and Ben Askren (Bellator, ONE Championship).

Bisping, a former UFC middleweight champion, questioned the wisdom of Paul now picking on someone his own size.

come on @jakepaul you do know I’m about your size? Surely that excludes me from your “hit list” pic.twitter.com/S9OGPCe920 — michael (@bisping) April 15, 2022

“Come on [Paul], you do know I’m about your size?” Bisping wrote on Twitter. “Surely that excludes me from your ‘hit list.’”

It didn’t take long for Paul to respond. He boasted that he would knock Bisping out worse than Dan Henderson did to Bisping at UFC 100, then offered to help the Englishman earn a massive payday if he can get cleared by a commission to compete. Bisping, 43, retired from fighting in 2018 and currently serves as an analyst for the UFC.

I would knock you out worse than Hendo. You’re an easy fight. But show me you can get licensed and I will show you $1M plus PPV… (using this emoji because Bisping can’t use it lololololol) https://t.co/gu0tL9Pn0R — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 15, 2022

“You’re an easy fight,” Paul added.

Bisping appeared to laugh off the insult, reminding Paul of his achievements and stating that Paul will never reach his level of respect.

yeah yeah, listen One eye, two eyes. I won a world championship and more importantly the respect of the fight community. Sadly little jakey, that’s 2 things you’ll NEVER do. Ever. Let that sink in. https://t.co/nzhwoEe8MF — michael (@bisping) April 16, 2022

“I won a world championship and more importantly the respect of the fight community,” Bisping wrote. “Sadly little Jakey, that’s two things you’ll never do. Ever. Let that sink in.”

In the past, Bisping has actually been complimentary of Paul’s venture into boxing, telling MMA Fighting this past August, “You can’t hate on Jake Paul for what he’s doing in fights. If anything, you’ve got to respect him even more.” It was also confirmed through Paul’s management that Bisping was previously offered a chance to fight Paul.

Bisping reminded Paul’s team of this when they joined in the conversation.

REMINDER: @bisping called out Jake Paul on the MMA Hour with @arielhelwani on March 9th. Stop pretending like Jake sought out Bisping pic.twitter.com/bglq17Qp9G — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) April 15, 2022