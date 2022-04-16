RIZIN Trigger 3 results, videos: Luiz Gustavo finishes Yusuke Yachi in first leg of RIZIN doubleheader

Luiz Gustavo and Yusuke Yachi headlined Saturday’s RIZIN Trigger 3 in Tokyo, Japan, almost four years after their first encounter, and “Killer” once again stopped the Japanese veteran in the second stanza.

Returning to the cage after a long break since losing his tournament semifinal match to future Bellator champion Patricky Pitbull in 2018, Gustavo took on Yachi, who just challenged Roberto Satoshi for the lightweight belt this past December. Gustavo dropped Yachi with a right hand before finishing him off with punches on the ground.

The second leg of the RIZIN doubleheader goes down Sunday in Tokyo, with Satoshi defending his 155-pound belt against Johnny Case. The featherweight championship will be on the line in the co-main event between champion Juntaro Ushiku and Yutaka Saito, while Ayaka Hamasaki defends the atomweight throne opposite Seika Izawa.

The Trigger series, where bouts take place inside a cage rather than the traditional ring, saw Hideki Sekine finish MMA newcomer Satoshi Kamiyama, the twin brother of Tsuyoshi Sudario, with a brutal knee and a soccer kick to the head in the co-main event bout.

A veteran of the game nearing 20 years of his debut in the sport, Masanori Kanehara knocked out Kazumasa Majima in the third-to-last bout. Check the complete RIZIN Trigger 3 results below.

Luiz Gustavo def. Yusuke Yachi via TKO -Round 2, 3:14

Hideki Sekine def. Satoshi Kamiyama via TKO - Round 2, 3:49

Masanori Kanehara def. Kazumasa Majima via TKO - Round 3, 3:37

Takaki Soya def. Nobuyoshi Nakatsukasa via TKO - Round 2, 3:29

Takuma Sudo def. Shooto Watanabe via split decision

Kimihiro Eto def. Tatsuya Saika via TKO - Round 2, 4:12

Grant Bogdanove def. Takeshi Izumi via TKO - Round 3, 3:16

Shoji Otani def. Rikiya via TKO - Round 1, 2:52 — kickboxing