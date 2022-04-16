UFC Vegas 51 Results: Luque vs. Muhammad 2

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 51 results for the Luque vs. Muhammad 2 fight card from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
In the main event, Vincente Luque and Belal Muhammad will square off in a key welterweight showdown. Luque has won four straight fights, while Muhammad has racked up six wins in his past seven fights.
Luque defeated Muhammad via first-round KO in the first meeting at UFC 205 on Nov. 12, 2016.
Get UFC Vegas 51 results below.
Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8:30 p.m. ET)
Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad
Caio Borralho vs. Gadzh Omargadzhiev
Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Yanan Wu
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)
Devin Clark vs. William Knight
Lina Lansberg vs. Pannie Kianzad
Brandon Jenkins vs. Drakkar Klose
Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday
Loading comments...