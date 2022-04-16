UFC Vegas 51 Results: Luque vs. Muhammad 2

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 51 results for the Luque vs. Muhammad 2 fight card from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

In the main event, Vincente Luque and Belal Muhammad will square off in a key welterweight showdown. Luque has won four straight fights, while Muhammad has racked up six wins in his past seven fights.

Luque defeated Muhammad via first-round KO in the first meeting at UFC 205 on Nov. 12, 2016.

Get UFC Vegas 51 results below.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8:30 p.m. ET)

Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad

Caio Borralho vs. Gadzh Omargadzhiev

Miguel Baeza vs. Andre Fialho

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Yanan Wu

Pat Sabatini vs. T.J. Laramie

Mounir Lazzez vs. Ange Loosa

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)

Devin Clark vs. William Knight

Lina Lansberg vs. Pannie Kianzad

Brandon Jenkins vs. Drakkar Klose

Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson

Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday

Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden

Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes

Kevin Croom vs. Heili Alateng