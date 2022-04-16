UFC free fight video: Vicente Luque catches Michael Chiesa with trademark submission

Vicente Luque is dangerous at every range when he’s fighting in the octagon, and Michael Chiesa found that out quickly at UFC 265.

Chiesa initially fared well on his feet against Luque, but quickly found himself in trouble after taking the back and threatening a submission. Unable to get the tap, he was caught in transition by a D’Arce choke, Luque’s favorite octagon submission, at the 3:25 mark of the opening frame.

In advance of Luque’s headliner on Saturday against Belal Muhammad, the UFC has made the full fight available for free for fans. You can watch it above.

Luque has won four straight, while Muhammad has remained unbeaten in seven of his past eight. Both welterweights hope to get on the short list for a title shot when they meet at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The event airs live on ESPN and ESPN+.