Bellator 277 salaries: Corey Anderson out-earns Vadim Nemkov before potential bonus

Win or lose, Corey Anderson will make more money in disclosed purses than his champion counterpart Vadim Nemkov at Bellator 277. But there’s a big kicker possible for the winner of their fight.
Anderson, who made a quick impact in the ViacomCBS-owned promotion after defecting from the UFC, is scheduled to make a flat $250,000 for his work on Friday, according to disclosed salaries released by the California State Athletic Commission. Nemkov, meanwhile, is set to make $80,000 to show and $80,000 to win.
Nemkov defends his light heavyweight title against Anderson in the finals of the Bellator light heavyweight grand prix, which co-headlines the Bellator 273 fight card on Friday at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. The main card airs live on Showtime.
To come out ahead – way ahead – in take-home pay, Nemkov’s incentive to win is a $1 million prize awarded to the tournament winner along with disclosed pay. And, of course, he will retain the title he captured in August 2020 with a knockout of former two-division champ Ryan Bader.
Here is the full list of Bellator 277 salaries provided by the CSAC. As always, these figures do not represent a fighter’s total earnings, as certain sponsorship incomes or discretionary post-fight bonuses are not publicly disclosed.
Main card (Showtime at 10 p.m. ET)
- A.J. McKee ($250,000 to show, no win bonus) vs. Patricio Pitbull ($250,000 to show, no win bonus)
- Vadim Nemkov ($80,000 to show, $80,000 to win) vs. Corey Anderson ($250,000 to show, no win bonus)
- Aaron Pico ($75,000 to show, no win bonus) vs. Adli Edwards ($50,000 to show, no win bonus)
- Timothy Johnson ($75,000 to show, no win bonus) vs. Linton Vassell ($69,000 to show, $69,000 to win)
Prelims (MMA Fighting at 7 p.m. ET)
- Tyrell Fortune ($75,000 to show, no win bonus) vs. Rakim Cleveland ($30,000 to show, $30,000 to win)
- Rafael Carvalho ($30,000 to show, $30,000 to win) vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov ($35,000 to show, $35,000 to win)
- Gaston Bolanos ($25,000 to show, no win bonus) vs. Daniel Carey ($12,000 to show, $12,000 to win)
- Kyle Crutchmer ($25,000 to show, $25,000 to win) vs. Michael Lombardo ($20,000 to show, $20,000 to win)
- Bobby Seronio III ($2,000 to show, $2,000 to win) vs. Calob Ramirez ($2,000 to show, $2,000 to win)
- Tyson Miller ($2,000 to show, $2,000 to win) vs. Rhalan Gracie ($5,000 to show, $5,000 to win)
- Edwin De Los Santos ($2,000 to show, $2,000 to win) vs. Alberto Mendez ($2,000 to show, $2,000 to win)
- Socrates Hernandez ($2,000 to show, $2,000 to win) vs. Rogelio Luna ($2,000 to show, $2,000 to win)
- Laird Anderson ($2,000 to show, $2,000 to win) vs. JT Donaldson ($2,000 to show, $2,000 to win)
- Theo Haig ($2,000 to show, $2,000 to win) vs. Alan Benson ($2,000 to show, $2,000 to win)
