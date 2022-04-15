With Wellington Turman out, Julian Marquez now meets Gregory Rodrigues at June 18 UFC card

Julian Marquez has a new opponent for UFC’s Fight Night show on June 18 with Gregory Rodrigues replacing Wellington Turman. Multiple people with knowledge of the situation confirmed the change to MMA Fighting following a report from MMAjunkie.

The UFC has yet to officially announce the event’s location and its headlining attraction.

Turman, who won his past two over Sam Alvey and Misha Cirkunov, is still recovering from an injury to his orbital bone, MMA Fighting has learned.

A former LFA middleweight champion, Rodrigues (11-4) will enter the cage looking to rebound from a split decision setback to Armen Petrosyan in February, his first UFC defeat since beating Dusko Todorovic and Jun Yong Park inside the octagon in 2021.

Marquez (9-2) had two UFC fights cancelled since October 2021, withdrawing from bouts with Jordan Wright and Kyle Daukaus. “The Cuban Missile Crisis” is looking for his third straight victory after tapping out Maki Pitolo and Sam Alvey in 2021.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.