Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik set to headline June 4 UFC event

Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik will once again headline a UFC Fight Night card when they meet in a five-round bout on June 4 at a yet-to-be-announced location, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting following a report from ESPN.

Rozenstruik was originally scheduled to meet Marcin Tybura earlier this year but it was postponed and then cancelled after Tybura withdrew due to an undisclosed illness.

Volkov (34-10) has headlined every non-pay-per-view he’s been part of since 2020, going 1-3 in those matches. The Russian veteran finished Walt Harris by knockout in 2020, but lost to Curtis Blaydes, Ciryl Gane and most recently Tom Aspinall in London.

Rozenstruik (12-3) has also the headlined events in his past three UFC Fight Night appearances, when he knocked out Augusto Sakai and Alistair Overeem, but suffered a defeat to Gane. In his most recent bout in Sept. 2021, Rozenstruik lost a decision to Blaydes at UFC 266.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.