Heck of a Morning: No. 2 MMA promotion debate, fight of the weekend, more

By Mike Heck
Is Bellator entering Friday’s Bellator 277 event as the No. 2 promotion in the world, or has the PFL, or another organization surpassed them?

That question is discussed on a Free-For-All Friday on Heck of a Morning with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, along with whether or not Aljamain Sterling has taken his victory tour too far, where a win over Corey Anderson at Bellator 277 would put Vadim Nemkov in the discussion for best light heavyweights in the world, RIZIN’s card this weekend, Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

