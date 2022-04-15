UFC Vegas 51 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 51 weigh-ins, all 28 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday.

The UFC Vegas 51 official weigh-ins will begin at 12 p.m. E.T.

In the main event, Belal Muhammad and Vicente Luque can weigh no more than 171 pounds, the maximum allowed for their welterweight non-title bout.

Check out UFC Vegas 51 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8:30 p.m. ET)

Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad

Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Miguel Baeza vs. Andre Fialho

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Yanan Wu

Pat Sabatini vs. T.J. Laramie

Mounir Lazzez vs. Ange Loosa

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)

Devin Clark vs. William Knight

Lina Lansberg vs. Pannie Kianzad

Brandon Jenkins vs. Drakkar Klose

Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson

Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday

Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden

Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes

Kevin Croom vs. Heili Alateng