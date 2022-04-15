UFC Vegas 51 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 51 weigh-ins, all 28 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday.
The UFC Vegas 51 official weigh-ins will begin at 12 p.m. E.T.
In the main event, Belal Muhammad and Vicente Luque can weigh no more than 171 pounds, the maximum allowed for their welterweight non-title bout.
Check out UFC Vegas 51 weigh-in results below.
Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8:30 p.m. ET)
Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad
Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Yanan Wu
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)
Devin Clark vs. William Knight
Lina Lansberg vs. Pannie Kianzad
Brandon Jenkins vs. Drakkar Klose
Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday
