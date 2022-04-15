Bellator 277 Results: McKee vs. Pitbull 2

MMA Fighting has Bellator 277 results for the McKee vs. Pitbull 2 fight card at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.
In the main event, Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee will defend his title against Patricio Pitbull in a rematch. McKee submitted Pitbull via first-round submission with a guillotine choke at Bellator 263 last July.
Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov will square off in the co-main event against Corey Anderson in the Bellator light heavyweight grand prix final.
Check out Bellator 277 results below.
Main card (Showtime at 10 p.m. ET)
A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Freire
Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson
Timothy Johnson vs. Linton Vassell
Prelims (MMA Fighting at 7 p.m. ET)
Tyrell Fortune vs. Rakim Cleveland
Rafael Carvalho vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov
Gaston Bolanos vs. Daniel Carey
Kyle Crutchmer vs. Michael Lombardo
Bobby Seronio III vs. Calob Ramirez
Tyson Miller vs. Rhalan Gracie
Edwin De Los Santos vs. Alberto Mendez
Socrates Hernandez vs. Rogelio Luna
Laird Anderson vs. JT Donaldson
Theo Haig vs. Alan Benson
