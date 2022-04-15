Bellator 277 Results: McKee vs. Pitbull 2

MMA Fighting has Bellator 277 results for the McKee vs. Pitbull 2 fight card at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.

In the main event, Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee will defend his title against Patricio Pitbull in a rematch. McKee submitted Pitbull via first-round submission with a guillotine choke at Bellator 263 last July.

Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov will square off in the co-main event against Corey Anderson in the Bellator light heavyweight grand prix final.

Check out Bellator 277 results below.

Main card (Showtime at 10 p.m. ET)

A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Freire

Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson

Aaron Pico vs. Adli Edwards

Timothy Johnson vs. Linton Vassell

Prelims (MMA Fighting at 7 p.m. ET)

Tyrell Fortune vs. Rakim Cleveland

Rafael Carvalho vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov

Gaston Bolanos vs. Daniel Carey

Kyle Crutchmer vs. Michael Lombardo

Bobby Seronio III vs. Calob Ramirez

Tyson Miller vs. Rhalan Gracie

Edwin De Los Santos vs. Alberto Mendez

Socrates Hernandez vs. Rogelio Luna

Laird Anderson vs. JT Donaldson

Theo Haig vs. Alan Benson