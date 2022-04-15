Watch the Bellator 277 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 6 p.m. ET on Friday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:
Tyrell Fortune vs. Rakim Cleveland
Rafael Carvalho vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov
Gaston Bolanos vs. Daniel Carey
Kyle Crutchmer vs. Michael Lombardo
Bobby Seronio III vs. Calob Ramirez
Tyson Miller vs. Rhalan Gracie
Edwin De Los Santos vs. Alberto Mendez
Socrates Hernandez vs. Rogelio Luna
Laird Anderson vs. JT Donaldson
Theo Haig vs. Alan Benson
The Bellator 277 main event will feature Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee and Patricio Pitbull. The main card will be televised on Showtime at 10 p.m. ET.
