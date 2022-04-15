 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bellator 277 live stream online

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

Watch the Bellator 277 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 6 p.m. ET on Friday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:

Tyrell Fortune vs. Rakim Cleveland

Rafael Carvalho vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov

Gaston Bolanos vs. Daniel Carey

Kyle Crutchmer vs. Michael Lombardo

Bobby Seronio III vs. Calob Ramirez

Tyson Miller vs. Rhalan Gracie

Edwin De Los Santos vs. Alberto Mendez

Socrates Hernandez vs. Rogelio Luna

Laird Anderson vs. JT Donaldson

Theo Haig vs. Alan Benson

The Bellator 277 main event will feature Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee and Patricio Pitbull. The main card will be televised on Showtime at 10 p.m. ET.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...