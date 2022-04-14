Kevin Lee avoids knee surgery, looking to return to training camp in the summer

Kevin Lee received some good news from his doctors this week after fearing he may have suffered a torn ACL in his recent fight against Diego Sanchez in Eagle FC.

The one-time interim UFC title challenger felt his knee buckle early in his fight with Sanchez but was able to go all three rounds en route to a unanimous decision victory. On Thursday, Lee revealed that he’ll avoid surgery, with hopes that he’ll get back into full-time training later this year.

“No surgery on my knee,” Lee wrote on Twitter. “I’ll be ready to go into training camp this summer.”

Lee’s manager Marquel Martin from Creative Artists Agency also confirmed the diagnosis to MMA Fighting, adding that the doctors told the 29-year-old fighter that there was “some slight ACL movement but with proper physical therapy he can get stability back.”

Martin added that the MCL (medial collateral ligament) and the meniscus in Lee’s knee are both in great shape as well.

That’s welcome news for Lee, who was forced to sit out for over a year between 2020 and 2021 after he had to undergo ACL surgery on both of this knees while on the UFC roster. Initially, Lee had surgery to repair damage done on his left leg, but then just over three months later he ultimately needed surgery on the right leg as well.

The latest scare happened after Sanchez hit Lee with a leg kick early in the opening round and “The Motown Phenom” was immediately affected by the strike. His movement wasn’t the same for the remainder of the fight, although he was still able to work his way to a unanimous decision victory in his Eagle FC debut.

While Lee will have to take time off to undergo physical therapy on his knee, he won’t have to go back under the knife, which would significantly increase how long he would have to sit out of action.

By all accounts, Lee will be ready to compete again later this year after inking a lucrative multi-fight deal with Eagle FC following his release from the UFC.