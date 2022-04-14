UFC Vegas 51 and Bellator 277 preview show: Best fight of the weekend, Bellator’s A.J. McKee dilemma, more

It’s a double-header weekend with Bellator: McKee vs. Pitbull 2 on Friday and UFC Vegas 51 on Saturday, but which card is more worth your time? Can Vicente Luque or Belal Muhammad insert themselves into the Khamzat Chimaev conversation with a win? And what’s going on with A.J. McKee — is Bellator on the verge of losing one of the brightest homegrown talents the promotion has ever known?

Join MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti, José Youngs, Jed Meshew, and Damon Martin as they discuss the top storylines ahead of a busy MMA weekend. They also make picks and predictions then field questions from fans about the rest of UFC Vegas 51, Bellator 277, and weekend’s mixed martial arts action.

