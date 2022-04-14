Between the Links: UFC 273 fallout, Bellator 277 vs. UFC Vegas 51, Henry Cejudo says he’s coming back — do we care?

Alexander Volkanovski, Aljamain Sterling, and Khamzat Chimaev all picked up big wins in the final three fights of UFC 273 this past Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla.

This week on a special roundtable edition of Between the Links, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew discuss Volkanovski’s win over Chan Sung Jung and where his performance ranks in terms of great championship performances, as well as Volkanovski’s chances to get a lightweight title fight anytime soon.

In addition, the panel discusses Sterling’s victory lap following his split decision win over Petr Yan to unify the bantamweight championship, what’s next for Yan after coming up short, Chimaev’s stock following his decision win over Gilbert Burns, the chances a fight between Chimaev and Colby Covington will be next, this weekend’s Bellator 277 and UFC Vegas 51 cards, A.J. McKee’s future after this fight with Patricio Pitbull, and more.

An audio version of the podcast can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.