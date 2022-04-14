Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov booked for UFC event on June 25

Undefeated welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov will get a step up in competition when he returns to action against Neil Magny at the upcoming UFC Fight Night card scheduled on June 25.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Thursday, with contracts having already been issued for the bout. MMA Junkie initially reported the contest.

With a perfect 15-0 record that includes three straight finishes in the UFC, Rakhmonov has quickly become one of the most watched prospects on the entire roster. Most recently, the 27-year-old welterweight from Uzbekistan dispatched Carlston Harris by first-round knockout, which earned him a Performance of the Night bonus.

Now he’ll face a stalwart in the welterweight division by going up against Magny, who has one of the deepest résumés at 170 pounds in the UFC.

Throughout his career, Magny has been willing to face anybody the UFC has thrown at him, from top-ranked fighters and ex-champions to the best up-and-coming prospects in the sport. Over his last six appearances in the octagon, Magny has gone 5-1 with wins over Robbie Lawler, Geoff Neal, and Max Griffin during that run.

Magny will now look to stop the momentum built by Rakhmonov when they clash at the upcoming UFC card on June 25, which is still awaiting a location and a main event at this time.