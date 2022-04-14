Heck of an Afternoon: Aljamain Sterling’s victory lap, McKee vs. Pitbull 2, Adrian Yanez joins the show

Aljamain Sterling’s victory lap is continuing on following his decision win over Petr Yan to unify the bantamweight championship at UFC 273, but is he going too far?

That question is presented on a brand new edition of Heck of an Afternoon with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck. In addition, listener questions include the promotion of Bellator 277 on Friday headlined by the rematch for the featherweight title between AJ McKee and Patricio Pitbull, as well as the light heavyweight grand prix finale between champ Vadim Nemkov and challenger Corey Anderson, the UFC’s return to Las Vegas this Saturday with UFC Vegas 51 headlined by Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad, and more.

Plus, UFC bantamweight Adrian Yanez hops on to discuss when he may return to action and if a fight with Sean O’Malley would be possible for his next appearance.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces. Show will return to normal time the rest of the week.

