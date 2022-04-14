Antonina Shevchenko injured, fight with Cortney Casey moving from April 30 to new date on July 9

Antonina Shevchenko has suffered a knee injury that will prevent her from competing as scheduled on April 30 in a fight against Cortney Casey.

Shevchenko first revealed her injury over social media, adding that she won’t require surgery but rather just time off to heal and recover.

“Unfortunately we had to reschedule my fight that supposed to be on April 30th,” Shevchenko wrote on Twitter.

“I was training very strong and felt so good! But last week injured my knee during training. Luckily no surgery needed and with physical therapy and time, my knee will get back in shape.”

With Shevchenko not be able to compete on April 30, multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that the matchup against Casey is expected to be rescheduled for the upcoming card on July 9 instead.

The fight serves as Shevchenko’s opportunity to bounce back from two straight losses after falling to Casey O’Neill and Andrea Lee in consecutive fights.

As for Casey, she’s looking to build on a win over Liana Jojua in November 2021, which halted her own two-fight skid at the time.

The card scheduled on July 9 does not yet have a location or a main event booked, while the April 30 card will be headlined by a bantamweight showdown between Rob Font and Marlon “Chito” Vera.