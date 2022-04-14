Guram Kutateladze returns against Damir Ismagulov at UFC event on June 18

Lightweights Guram Kutateladze and Damir Ismagulov have agreed to meet at the upcoming UFC card scheduled on June 18.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck with agreements in place from both athletes.

Kutateladze will make his long awaited return to action after he made an impressive debut against ex-KSW two-division champion Mateusz Gamrot back in 2020, which moved his overall record to 12-2. Sadly, Kutateladze has been unable to compete since then with injuries keeping him sidelined for nearly two years.

Now the Georgian prospect will return against another top up and comer in June.

Ismagulov enters the fight with an impressive 20-1 record including a perfect 4-0 resume in the UFC.

Since making his debut, Ismagulov has picked up statement wins over Thiago Moises and Joel Alvarez and now he’ll seek to add Kutateladze to his record while building on a 15-fight win streak overall.

As of now, the UFC card on June 18 has not confirmed a location nor a main event at this time.