MMA Fighting has Bellator 277 weigh-in video Thursday afternoon in San Jose, Calif. Watch the ceremonial weigh-in video above, courtesy of Bellator MMA.

In the main event, Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee and former featherweight titleholder Patricio Pitbull can’t weigh more than 145 pounds, the maximum allowed for their featherweight title fight. Co-main event fighters Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson can’t weigh more than 205 pounds for their light heavyweight title clash.

The ceremonial weigh-ins will take place at 8 p.m. ET.

Check out Bellator 277 weigh-in results below.

Main card (Showtime at 10 p.m. ET)

A.J. McKee (144.4) vs. Patricio Freire (144.6)

Vadim Nemkov (204.4) vs. Corey Anderson (205)

Aaron Pico (149.4) vs. Adli Edwards (149.6)

Timothy Johnson (260) vs. Linton Vassell (239.6)

Prelims (MMA Fighting at 7 p.m. ET)

Tyrell Fortune (258) vs. Rakim Cleveland (238.6)

Rafael Carvalho (206) vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (205.4)

Gaston Bolanos (144.4) vs. Daniel Carey (144.8)

Kyle Crutchmer (170.5) vs. Michael Lombardo (170.3)

Bobby Seronio III (135.8) vs. Calob Ramirez (135.7)

Tyson Miller (170.4) vs. Rhalan Gracie (170)

Edwin De Los Santos (124.8) vs. Alberto Mendez (124.5)

Socrates Hernandez (145.5) vs. Rogelio Luna (145)

Laird Anderson (145) vs. JT Donaldson (144.6)

Theo Haig (201.5) vs. Alan Benson (203.4)