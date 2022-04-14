Morning Report: Aljamain Sterling reacts to Dana White saying Petr Yan should’ve won at UFC 273: ‘It’s a slap in the face’

This past Saturday, Aljamain Sterling silenced his haters by beating Petr Yan in the co-main event of UFC 273. Or at least, he should have. Though he was a heavy underdog in his rematch with Yan, Sterling came out looking substantially better than in their first fight, and managed to sweep the first three rounds on two judges’ scorecards, earning a split decision win. But despite the fact that Sterling did the thing he told everyone he was going to do, some have still criticized his performance, including UFC President Dana White, who said he believed Yan should have been awarded the decision. And though “The Funk Master” didn’t like hearing that, he wasn’t all that surprised either.

“Dana’s always going to be throwing dirt on my name, that’s just what he does,” Sterling told BJPenn.com. “I think he has Yan rated so highly, he’s such a dangerous guy, to have the grappler do that to him, he was really, really shocked. Especially after the first fight, because he probably thought I had no chance in hell of winning that fight either.”

“Sucks to be him right now in the sense of you really wrote me off after everything you have seen that I’ve done in this sport, in his organization, it’s a slap in the face but at the end of the day, it doesn’t bother me. I think it bothers him more, clearly because he doesn’t know how to judge a fight, which it shows. I think he maybe let his emotions get ahead of him and that’s probably it. He was probably really invested in Yan winning that fight and I threw a monkey wrench into their plans.”

White was not the only person who felt Yan should have won the fight. Yan himself immediately argued against the decision and former referee “Big” John McCarthy was also notably in favor of Yan as well, with Sterling responding specifically to “big stupid John”. Things are obviously slightly different with for Sterling with Dana White as White remains his promoter, and Sterling did not that he and White have a fine personal relationship, even if their business relationship can be strained at times.

“It’s happened in the past, more so the business aspect of things,” Sterling said. “When it comes to outside of the Octagon, whenever we have talked it is super cordial, I’m super polite, he’s super polite and he’s always nice to me. We have always had good conversations but when it comes to the fights he doesn’t really like grapplers like that, unless you are Khabib.”

But White may need to get used to liking Sterling. Now with two wins over Petr Yan, the bantamweight champion will likely be a favorite, regardless of who he fights next, and with a performance like he gave on Saturday, Sterling absolutely deserves to be.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Victory lap keeps rolling.

Keep doubting me! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 14, 2022

Do it.

@funkmasterMMA u said I would be next on merit and I’m here accepting your challenge, @danawhite send me the contract soon before he changes his mind!! — Jose Aldo Junior (@josealdojunior) April 14, 2022

.@danawhite Hey man, when are we having a sit down? We clearly have a lot to discuss…



PS: Go watch the first round again. You are WRONG!@OrenHodak @vaynersports https://t.co/qNs7FySBtr — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 14, 2022

Josh…

Respectfully. GTFO my You and John can go blow each other in the back studio for all I care. You guys constantly dog me for ratings. Piss off already.



FTR, I shit on Dana’s opinion too. Now have a shitty day! https://t.co/xNPK32NMu9 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 13, 2022

.Whats up fellas? I need this back by the morning. Enjoy the night @robwhittakermma @bambamtuivasa pic.twitter.com/Gp2wOcG08J — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 13, 2022

Funk them all!! We’re living life now! It’s our turn to be petty! https://t.co/EgJGi7eK2n — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 13, 2022

Dustin Poirier.

When they stop playing around https://t.co/Gw2WezlMLe — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 14, 2022

Cejudo and Bisping.

I will prove you wrong hall of famer. @bisping I’m after everybody that doesn’t believe in C4. https://t.co/poHqkKlhq8 pic.twitter.com/kxzimqzRR1 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 13, 2022

Haha well leave me alone little guy I’m retired :) good luck to you though. Wish you the best! https://t.co/5D2Vs6x3e7 — michael (@bisping) April 13, 2022

Retirement was fun. Have a piña colada for me. Cheers — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 13, 2022

Aggressive.

You ever just wanna walk around and slap everybody within a 10 ft radius?

Me at the public gym today. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 14, 2022

