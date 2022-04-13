Kay Hansen parts ways with UFC after loss to Piera Rodriguez at UFC 273

Kay Hansen is no longer a UFC fighter.

MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz learned Wednesday that the promotion has opted not to re-sign the 22-year-old strawweight following her recent loss to Piera Rodriguez at UFC 273, a bout which signified the end of Hansen’s UFC contract.

Hansen (7-6) exits the promotion having lost her final three bouts in unanimous decisions against Cory McKenna, Jasmine Jasudavicius, and Rodriguez, the latter of which also saw Hansen miss the strawweight limit by 2.5 pounds.

Hansen began her octagon career with a third-round armbar submission of Jinh Yu Frey in June 2020 at UFC Vegas 4 after compiling a 4-3 record under the Invicta FC banner, however that early success ended up being the only win of her UFC run.

In a statement released post-fight after UFC 273, Hansen wrote that she was “extremely heartbroken” by the loss but pledged to be back. She followed that statement up with a post on Wednesday that read, “22 years young. My career is just getting started.”

Mike Heck also contributed to this report.