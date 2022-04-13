UFC 273 medical suspensions: The Korean Zombie gets just 14 days after brutal TKO loss

The Korean Zombie (also known as Chan Sung Jung) absorbed 152 strikes, 138 of which were deemed by stat-makers as significant, in his UFC 273 headliner against Alexander Volkanovski. Yet he was medically suspended just 14 days by the Florida State Boxing Commission.

The FSBC released medical suspensions on Wednesday for the pay-per-view event this past Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. A total of 14 fighters on the 12-bout card were suspended after the event.

After Jung took a particularly hard punch in the fourth round, referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the fight. Between the third and fourth frames, he had asked the cageside doctor to check on the South Korean fighter, who appeared badly dazed after another concussive flurry in the third.

Other state athletic commissions such as the Nevada Athletic Commission, which by far regulates the most UFC events, regularly issue 30-day medical suspensions for a “hard bout” and up to 60 days when a fighter suffers a knockout.

At several points, Jung appeared on the edge of losing consciousness, but he was never knocked out completely by Volkanovski, who shortly before the fight was stopped asked his opponent if he wanted to continue. Volkanovski ultimately received the same suspension as Jung.

Here are the full list of medical suspensions from UFC 273. The nature of the suspensions was not disclosed by the commission.

Alexander Volkanovski: 14 days

Chan Sung Jung: 14 days

Aljamain Sterling: 30 days

Petr Yan: 45 days

Khamzat Chimaev: 30 days

Mackenzie Dern: 30 days

Tecia Torres: Indefinite

Mark Madsen: 30 days

Anthony Hernandez: 30 days

Aspen Ladd: 45 days

Jared Vanderaa: 30 days

Kay Hansen: 30 days

Julio Arce: 30 days

Daniel Santos: 30 days