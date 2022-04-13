Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira booked for UFC event on June 25

In a classic matchup of striker versus grappler, Chris Curtis will return to action against Rodolfo Vieira at the upcoming UFC event scheduled on June 25.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting with agreements in place from both athletes. Curtis’ management team initially announced the booking via Twitter.

Curtis will be seeking his third consecutive knockout since joining the UFC roster in late 2021. Thus far, Curtis has dispatched Phil Hawes and Brendan Allen with impressive finishes but now he’ll look to add a multi-time grappling champion to his resume in June.

Vieira comes into the fight with an 8-1 record overall including a 2-1 resume in the UFC. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu expert most recently dispatched Dustin Stoltzfus by third round rear-naked choke with seven of his eight career wins now coming by submission.

Vieira will look to build on his win over Stoltzfus when he clashes with Curtis at the card on June 25, which doesn’t have a location or a main event confirmed by the UFC just yet.