Morning Report: Brendan Schaub: Dana White ‘f***ed Aljamain Sterling over’ by saying he didn’t beat Petr Yan

UFC 273 has come and gone, and Aljamain Sterling is still the UFC bantamweight champion of the world.

The evening’s co-main event saw “The Funkmaster” pick up a significantly more convincing second victory over bitter rival, Petr Yan. To say it was convincing to any extent may sound weird depending on which side of the split decision you’re on. However, it’s simply a matter of fact when considering the unique result of Sterling defeating Yan via disqualification in their March 2021 encounter to become champion.

A largely debated decision throughout the community, many names have voiced their opinions regarding who they believe won the tightly contested affair. Backstage after the event, UFC President Dana White shared with the media that he believes “the judges got that one wrong.” In disagreement is White’s ol’ pal, former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub who believes White’s critique wasn’t the wisest of choices considering his position.

“When you’re the president of the UFC, you have a responsibility,” Schaub said on The Schaub Show. “So when you say the judges got that one wrong, now you f*cked Aljamain Sterling over. Now you f*cked him. Because he beat the naysayers, he beat the haters, he shut everybody up. But now it resurfaces because the most powerful man in the UFC says, ‘He didn’t win that fight.’ Which, you don’t know what you’re talking about. You’re wrong, dude.”

Since winning the 135-pound crown in the unusually historic fashion he did, Sterling has become no stranger to defending his position and fending off criticisms. Until he gets another finish or dominant shutout performance as champion, it’s a safe bet he’ll remain one of the biggest heat magnets in the entire sport.

“You f*cked your fighter over,” Schaub said. “Now, he has to go back to the drawing board and deal with more of this stupid f*cking hate. And why? Because he won three out of five [rounds]? But you watch it from cageside on the little monitor, and you rush to judgment before watching it for a second or third time. It should be your f*cking responsibility, your duty, should be to make sure if you say that stuff that you’re going based off the criteria that the fighters have to go off of when it comes to judging. But you don’t. You came to a quick judgment, and it f*cked your fighter. It f*cks your champion. Because that’s out there.”

