The MMA Hour with Aljamain Sterling, A.J. McKee, Cub Swanson, Michael Malott, Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Peter Murray

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: Michael Malott celebrates his win in his octagon debut at UFC 273.

1:25 p.m.: “The Canadian Gangster” Olivier Aubin-Mercier joins us to talk about his PFL fight against two-time champ Natan Schulte.

1:45 p.m. ET: PFL CEO Peter Murray joins the show to talk about the promotion’s third season kicking off this month.

2:05 p.m. ET: Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee talks about his rematch with Patricio Pitbull at Bellator 277.

2:30 p.m. ET: Undisputed UFC bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling reflects on his win over Petr Yan at UFC 273.

3:05 p.m. ET: UFC vet Cub Swanson reacts to his induction into the Fight Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame.

4 p.m. ET: All of your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

