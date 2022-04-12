Erin Blanchfield vs. J.J. Aldrich in the works for UFC event on June 4

Flyweights Erin Blanchfield and J.J. Aldrich have agreed to a matchup at the upcoming UFC event scheduled on June 4.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday with verbal agreements in place from the athletes. Contracts are expected to be issued and signed shortly.

Recognized as one of the top prospects at 125 pounds, Blanchfield has been dominant in her first two appearances in the UFC with wins over Miranda Maverick and Sarah Alpar.

The 22-year-old fighter previously competed under the Invicta FC and Cage Fury Fighting Championships banners before signing with the UFC in 2021.

Now, she’ll look to keep her win streak alive when she returns in June.

Aldrich will do her best to stop Blanchfield’s momentum as she attempts to build on a three-fight winning streak of her own. Most recently, Aldrich earned a unanimous decision victory over Gillian Robertson to bring her overall UFC record to 7-3 with additional wins on her resume over Cortney Casey and Lauren Mueller.

The matchup between Blanchfield and Aldrich is expected to join the June 4 card, which doesn’t have a location or a main event confirmed just yet.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck contributed to this report.