Triller reveals rest of 2022 event schedule including BKFC, boxing and Triad Combat cards

Triller has unveiled a full slate of events for the remainder of 2022 including the return of Triad Combat.

The social media company turned combat sports promoter previously was focused primarily on boxing events along with the popular TrillerVerz shows, which feature hip-hop legends squaring off in a battle of hit songs.

In February, Triller also purchased a majority share in BKFC to start promoting bare-knuckle fighting events. Along with Triad Combat, a sport that features MMA fighters taking on boxers under a hybrid set of rules, Triller appears ready to launch an ambitious slate of fight cards for the rest of the year.

“When we started Triller Fight Club over a year ago the goal was to see if we could bring excitement to combat sports and deliver a product that Gen Z would love,” Triller co-founder Ryan Kavanaugh said in a press release. Between Triad Combat, TrillerVerz and large fight club events we have done just that.

“Now that we have perfected the product it’s time to roll out a consistent schedule so we can dominate combat sports. While we are increasing our volume, we will not sacrifice on quality or on making sure that each event is packed with the excitement people have come to expect from fight club events. Each event will deliver broad four quadrant programming. Triller Fight Club is certain to be number one.”

Here’s the full schedule for Triller for the rest of 2022:

Thursday, April 21 — BKFC Fight Night, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Saturday, April 30 — BKFC-24, Great Falls, MT

Friday, May 6 — BKFC-25, Orlando, FL

Saturday, May 7 — BKFC Thailand 2, Pattaya, Thailand

Friday, May 13 — BKFC Fight Night, Omaha, NE

Saturday, May 14 – TrillerVerz V, Los Angeles, CA

Friday, June 10 — Triad Combat Club Show, Orange County, CA

Saturday, June 25 — Boxing Premium Event, Las Vegas, NV

Friday, July 15 — Boxing Club Show, Mexico City, MX

Saturday, July 16 — Blockbuster Boxing Event, Mexico City, MX

Saturday, July 30 — Triad Combat Premium Event

Friday, August 5 — Triad Combat Club Show

Saturday, August 27 — Boxing Premium Event

Friday, September 16 — Boxing Club Show

Saturday, September 24 – Triad Combat Premium Event

Friday, October 7 — Triad Combat Club Show

Saturday, October 29 - Boxing Premium Event

Saturday, November 12 - Triad Combat Premium Event

Friday, November 25 - Boxing Club Show

Saturday, November 26 – Blockbuster Boxing Event

Saturday, December 3 - Boxing Premium Event

Saturday, December 17 - Triad Combat Premium Event

Triller first burst on the scene as a boxing promoter with an exhibition bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.; the event also featured social media superstar Jake Paul on the undercard. Triller went on to promote Paul in his next fight against UFC veteran Ben Askren before Paul left to ink a multi-fight deal with Showtime.

This past November, Triller launched Triad Combat with the debut even coinciding with a concert put on by Metallica. A second card was originally expected in February, but the promotion canceled the event due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Texas where the show was scheduled to take place.

Triad Combat is now scheduled to return on June 10, this time in California with six more events scheduled throughout 2022.