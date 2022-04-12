Ange Loosa steps in to fight Mounir Lazzez on four days’ notice at UFC Vegas 51

Mounir Lazzez will fight Saturday night after all, as Ange Loosa steps in to replace Elizeu Zaleski on four days’ notice at UFC Vegas 51, multiple people with knowledge of the news told MMA Fighting following a report from MMA Island.

Loosa will make his UFC debut just two weeks after a decision victory over John Howard at XMMA 4 earlier this month, boosting his MMA record to 8-2. Fighting out of Sanford MMA, “The Last Ninja” competed once at Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021, when he lost a decision to Jack Della Maddalena.

Lazzez (10-2) came up short against TUF: Brazil winner Warlley Alves in his most recent octagon appearance in Abu Dhabi. “The Sniper” was expected to make his return against Niklas Stolze, but withdrew due to visa issues.

UFC Vegas 51 will take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas and feature Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad 2 in the main event.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.