Cain Velasquez breaks silence, issues plea to ‘true victims’: ‘May God give you the strength to come forward’

Cain Velasquez has broken his silence.

In February, Velasquez was arrested and charged with attempted murder, following an alleged shooting that occurred in San Jose, Calif. Per the Santa Clara County district attorney, Velasquez allegedly fired a .40-caliber handgun “multiple times” into a truck carrying Harry Goularte Jr., a man charged with molesting a relative of Velasquez’s, missing Goularte but striking a 63-year old relative. Velasquez was denied bail and currently is awaiting his arraignment, but sent a message on social media to his supporters on Tuesday.

“To everyone that has expressed your support, my family and I will never be able to thank you enough. From the bottom of our hearts and the depths of our souls, we are forever grateful for your love. Your selfless gestures and kind words have given me strength in my darkest times. This story is complex and slowly unraveling as we speak. To the true victims of this case, may God give you the strength to come forward. Though it is most difficult to relive the pain that has happened to you, in speaking the truth, justice will be served and your own healing will start. I will never stop helping or loving my community and all of you. Thank you for loving me - Cain Velasquez.”

Following his arrest, Velasquez has received an outpouring of support from the MMA community. The Santa Clara County legal community has been less supportive, with the district attorney saying that Velasquez’s “took the law into his own hands, endangering the public and everyone in the truck.”

If convicted of the charges against him, Velasquez faces more than 20 years in prison. He is due back in court at 4:30 p.m. ET today.