UFC releases heavyweight veteran Chase Sherman

Chase Sherman’s second UFC act has come to an end after four bouts after the 32-year-old heavyweight veteran was let go from the promotion, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting.

Sherman (15-9) re-entered the promotion in 2020 after three first-round knockouts and a trio of bareknuckle boxing matches, defeating Sam Shewmaker and Arnold Adams before a decision defeat to Joey Beltran for the BKFC heavyweight belt.

“The Vanilla Gorilla” stopped Ike Villanueva in his first fight back inside the octagon before losing three in a row, dropping decisions to former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski and Parker Porter. In his most recent appearance this past January, Sherman tapped to a rear-naked choke against Jake Collier.

Sherman’s first UFC run saw wins over Rashad Coulter and Damian Grabowski in seven octagon appearances.