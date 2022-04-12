Khamzat Chimaev slight betting favorite over Colby Covington, underdog to Kamaru Usman

For the first time in his UFC career, Khamzat Chimaev won’t be a massive favorite heading into his next fight.

At UFC 273, Chimaev had the most difficult test of his career thus far, winning a unanimous decision over Gilbert Burns in a Fight of the Year candidate. Following the bout, UFC President Dana White confirmed that the organization would next target a fight between Chimaev and one-time interim welterweight champion Colby Covington next, and given the difficulty Chimaev had with Burns, it appears that oddsmakers are resetting their expectations. Internet bookmaker BetOnline set the opening lines for Chimaev against Covington at -200 with the comeback on Covington at +170, and the line has already moved substantially towards Covington, with the odds currently at -125 for Chimaev and +105 for Covington.

BetOnline also updated their odds on a potential fight between Chimaev and UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. The company has had odds on the possible fight since last year, with Usman opening as a -200 favorite with Chimaev as a +170 underdog. That line has steadily dropped for Chimaev over the past few months, settling at near pick’em odds before UFC 273. Following Chimaev’s fight against Burns though, Usman is once again a clear favorite at -135 with the comeback on Chimaev at +115. If those odds hold, it would be the first time in his UFC career that Chimaev is a betting underdog.