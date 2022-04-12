Heck of a Morning: Are we really saying Khamzat Chimaev’s stock dropped at UFC 273?

Somehow, after defeating one of the top welterweights on the planet in an absolute war at UFC 273, a big portion of the MMA community seems to be writing off Khamzat Chimaev. Why is that?

On this edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts on Chimaev’s win over Gilbert Burns in a memorable featured bout this past Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla., Alexander Volkanovski’s near perfect game over Chan Sung Jung and where it puts him in the pound-for-pound discussion, Aljamain Sterling exercising the demons against Petr Yan to unify the bantamweight championship, whether Chimaev facing Colby Covington next is the fight to make, and much more.

