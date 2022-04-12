Morning Report: Israel Adesanya declares Alexander Volkanovski the featherweight G.O.A.T. after UFC 273

Alexander Volkanovski has continually impressed to such a degree that arguments are being made for him to overtake Kamaru Usman as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter on the planet. What isn’t arguable, however, is the fact that he rightfully sits alone atop the featherweight mountain.

“The Great” extended his current streak to a whopping 21 straight at UFC 273 this past weekend when scoring a fourth-round TKO against “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. It was his third successful title defense.

Throughout his run, Volkanovski has taken out every UFC featherweight titleholder the promotion has had with the exception of Conor McGregor. Despite his wins over the likes of former champions Max Holloway — whom he beat twice — and Jose Aldo, the Australian has admitted to needing to put in more work before being considered the division’s all-time best over those two.

In UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya’s opinion, Volkanovski has now done enough to earn that status.

“Standout fight [of UFC 273], Volkanovski, of course,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “The G.O.A.T. The featherweight G.O.A.T. Yeah, I’m hyped right now. I haven’t even had breakfast, I couldn’t eat because my adrenaline’s been running. Volkanovski, I said it was going to be bad. It was bad.”

Volkanovski systematically broke down his South Korean adversary over the course of three rounds and some change. At the conclusion of the middle round, it was a question of whether or not the fight should even continue. Well, it did for 45 seconds and referee Herb Dean had seen enough to wave off the action.

The featherweight kingpin currently sits at No. 3 in the UFC official pound-for-pound rankings which is just one spot behind Adesanya. That could very well change come Tuesday’s update.

“Alex gonna stop this guy quick,” Adesanya predicted during Volkanovski’s walkout. “He’s (Zombie) going to get dropped, bro. He’s going to get f*cking dropped. I’m telling y’all. That’s why they call him the Zombie, eventually, Zombie’s gotta die.”

TOP STORIES

Zombie. Alexander Volkanovski on Korean Zombie stoppage at UFC 273: ‘Sometimes people being so tough, it’s worse for their own good.

Scoring. Robbery Review: Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan at UFC 273.

Pacing. Brian Stann discusses viral clip predicting Khamzat Chimaev’s rise, advises him to wait on title fight.

Return. Henry Cejudo sets sights on Alexander Volkanovski title fight.

Departure. Alex Oliveira parts ways with the UFC after 22 fights with the promotion.

Rivalry. A.J. McKee gets into it with Pitbull brothers at Bellator press conference.

VIDEO STEW

The MMA Hour.

Bellator 277 and 279 Pre-Fight Press Conference.

Nick Diaz vs. Frank Shamrock.

Best Moments from UFC Fight Pass in March.

Chael Sonnen and Greg Doucette talk Jon Jones.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Teaser Gracie.

Live challenge.

I think we’re going live on Wednesday @SStricklandMMA pic.twitter.com/IDRVLhWOVk — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) April 11, 2022

Next?

who is ready ? — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) April 11, 2022

Spoilers.

Full video of Francis Ngannou in the new Jackass movie pic.twitter.com/dMseKwVUgk — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) April 11, 2022

Movie star Megs.

What an incredible experience. Learnt a lot, met so many amazingly talented and kind people, and dove into the world of filmmaking with a bang.



Blessed to be given this opportunity. #Extraction2



Also if Call of Duty need ideas for a new female skin... hit ya girl up pic.twitter.com/xE4tvixcdW — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) April 11, 2022

Nicely done.

Odds.

Just Monday things.

Keeping it fresh, GSP.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Gloria de Paula (6-4) vs. Maria Oliveira (12-5); UFC Fight Night, June 18

FINAL THOUGHTS

I was laughing so consistently hard the first time I saw Jackass: Forever that I missed the hilarity of Francis saying “ding ding” after that punch. Thanks for reading!

EXIT POLL

Poll Is Alexander Volkanovski the greatest featherweight in MMA history? Yes

No vote view results 27% Yes (59 votes)

72% No (152 votes) 211 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.