Fighter vs. Writer: Matt Brown, Josh Emmett react to UFC 273 aftermath including Khamzat Chimaev and Aljamain Sterling’s wins

On episode 31 of The Fighter vs. The Writer, Matt Brown and Josh Emmett join the show to break down all the action that took place this past weekend at UFC 273.

Emmett was keeping a very close eye on the main event as reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski took out “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Of course, Emmett is gunning for a title shot of his own so he’ll give his thoughts on Volkanovski’s performance as well as how he feels like he matches up with the Australian champion.

Both Brown and Emmett will discuss the scoring in the co-main event where Aljamain Sterling eked out a razor-close split decision win over Petr Yan to cement himself as the undisputed UFC bantamweight champion.

Brown will also give his take on Khamzat Chimaev picking up the biggest win of his career over Gilbert Burns and if that victory is enough to convince him that the undefeated welterweight is ready for current champion Kamaru Usman.

All this and much more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer.

