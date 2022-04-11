 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Alex Oliveira parts ways with the UFC after 22 fights with the promotion

By Damon Martin
Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira Esther Lin, MMA Fighting

Alex Oliveira is the latest fighter to exit the UFC roster after his contract ended recently and the promoted opted not to re-sign him to a new deal.

UFC officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Monday following an initial report from MMA Junkie.

As a 22-fight octagon veteran, Oliveira has been a mainstay with the UFC since 2015 when he first debuted with the promotion. Following a loss in his first fight against Gilbert Burns, Oliveira went on an impressive run with a 7-1 record with one no contest across his next eight appearances.

During that stretch, Oliveira picked up wins over Tim Means, K.J. Noons and ex-Bellator champion Will Brooks. Following those eight fights, Oliveira struggled to maintain the same kind of momentum as he bounced back-and-forth between wins and losses while still managing to pick up some impressive victories including his submission over one-time interim UFC welterweight champion Carlos Condit.

Unfortunately, Oliveira fell on harder times in recent years after dropping his past four fights in a row including losses to Shavkat Rakhmonov, Randy Brown and Niko Price.

The final fight on Oliveira’s contract came in a TKO loss to Kevin Holland at UFC 272 back in March, which dropped his record to just 2-7 over his past nine fights.

Following that loss, Oliveira’s contract came to a close and the UFC opted not to bring him back on a new deal, although the promotion could re-sign him at any time in the future.

