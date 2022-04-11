Video: UFC releases official trailer for Oliveira vs. Gaethje, Namajunas vs. Esparza 2 at UFC 274

Champions Charles Oliveira and Rose Namajunas are up next.

Two titles are on the line at UFC 274, with lightweight champion Oliveira defending against perennial contender Justin Gaethje in the main event, and strawweight champion Rose Namajunas facing Carla Esparza in a rematch against the woman who beat her to become the UFC’s first 115-pound titleholder over seven years ago.

On Sunday, the UFC released a trailer for the May 7 event that can be watched above.

Also featured in the video is the lightweight contenders’ bout between Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson.

Oliviera seeks the second defense of his lightweight title after defeating Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 this past December. “Do Bronx” has won 10 straight fights with a litany of highlight reel knockouts and submissions during that stretch. He faces Gaethje, a man known as “The Highlight,” a former interim titleholder who once again seeks undisputed status.

Namajunas is in her second title reign and she has knocked off the likes of Zhang Weili, Jessica Andrade, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. But it’s Esparza who has bragging rights in their rivalry.

Esparza submitted Namajunas in the finals of The Ultimate Fighter 20 back in December 2014 to forever etch her name in the history books as the UFC’s inaugural strawweight champion. She has won five straight fights to earn a chance at regaining the belt.

UFC 274 takes place May 7 at Footprint Center in Phoenix.