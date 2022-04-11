The MMA Hour with Alexander Volkanovski in studio, TJ Dillashaw, Ray Longo, Brian Stann, and Ian Garry

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: We recap a busy weekend at UFC 273.

1:15 p.m.: Former UFC fighter and commentator Brian Stann joins the show to discuss UFC 273, his recent viral clip about Khamzat Chimaev, what’s going on in his life, and more.

1:40 p.m.: UFC welterweight Ian Garry stops by to reflect on his UFC 273 win over Darian Weeks and look ahead to what’s next.

2 p.m.: TJ Dillashaw will join the show to discuss his probable title shot next against UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

2:25 p.m.: Long Island’s own Ray Longo, the coach of UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, makes his return to discuss a successful weekend at UFC 273.

3 p.m.: UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski joins us in-studio to reflect on his successful title defense over “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273.

4 p.m.: GC and New York Ric join us to look back at the best bets for UFC 273.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.