On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 273

While Khamzat Chimaev proved that he belongs with the best in the welterweight division, he’ll more than likely have to get a victory over another top guy before getting his opportunity to become a world champion. The question is, who should that opponent be?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, that question is discussed following Chimaev’s unanimous decision win over Gilbert Burns in an instant classic at UFC 273. In addition, future matchups are discussed for featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung following their main event battle — which was won by Volkanovski via fourth-round TKO in a flawless performace — Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan after “Funk Master” unified the titles in a razor-close, split decision victory in the co-main event, Mackenzie Dern following her decision win over a gritty Tecia Torres, the still-undefeated Mark O. Madsen, and more with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee.

