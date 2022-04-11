Video: Referee dropped by stray punch, forced out of fight

Oh shit. Referee Wiekus Swart got caught in the crossfire earlier between Johan van Staden and Ziko Magengele. Had to leave the fight and was replaced. #EFC93 pic.twitter.com/5s6Bb99QE4

Referee Wiekus Swart regrettably found himself in the center of the action on Saturday.

In the main event of Extreme Fighting Championship 93 in Johannesburg, South Africa, Ziko Magengele threw a wild punch after the first round bell that caught Swart square in the head as Swart was attempting to break up the fighters.

Watch the video above.

The shot was intended for Magengele’s opponent Martin von Staden, but instead Magengele landed a clean left hook on Swart that immediately dropped the referee to the canvas. Swart is seen getting up on his own power as the fighters return to their corners, but according to Twitter user @Grabaka_Hitman, Swart was removed and replaced.

MMA Fighting has reached out to EFC Worldwide officials for an update on Swart’s condition.

Magengele’s punches eventually found the correct mark in Round 3 as he finished von Staden with a combination to capture a vacant welterweight title and improve his pro record to 4-0.

Ziko Magengele KO3 Martin van Staden#EFC93 pic.twitter.com/Mt3zPHn6Hl — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) April 9, 2022

EFC Worldwide 93 is available to stream on efcworldwide.tv.