Aljamain Sterling unveils ‘apology form’ for fans after UFC 273 win over Petr Yan

Aljamain Sterling is enjoying his well-earned victory lap.

The UFC bantamweight champion unveiled a tongue-in-cheek “apology form” for fans Sunday morning following his decision win over Petr Yan in the co-main event of UFC 273.

“I’m going to need y’all to fill this out and hand it in to me by the end of the work day,” Sterling wrote on social media, adding the same clown emoji he’s become quite familiar with over the past 13 months since his disqualification win over Yan at UFC 259.

The form features several options for fans to check off as the reason for their apology and ends with a box stating, “I will hereby respect Aljamain Stering and I will NOT talk down on the future first-ballot Hall of Famer.”

Sterling (21-3) certainly deserves to relish in his moment. The 32-year-old has been the subject of ridicule from a vocal segment of the MMA community since capturing the title due to an illegal knee suffered in the fourth round of his first fight with Yan in March 2021.

But Sterling got the last laugh on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla., with a performance that saw him edge out Yan due to his striking volume and back control in the early rounds.

With a seven-fight win streak now in tow, Sterling is expected to move on to new challenges for his reign atop the bantamweight throne. He’s already called out former champion T.J. Dillashaw and all signs point to that fight being the next step for the 135-pound division.