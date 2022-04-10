UFC 273 post-fight show: Did Khamzat Chimaev live up to the hype?

Khamzat Chimaev’s win over Gilbert Burns was one of the wildest fights of the year, but did it slow down the hype train? Should Alexander Volkanovski be a top-2 pound-for-pound fighter in the world? Did the judges get it right in the scoring of Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2?

Join MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti, Mike Heck, Alexander K. Lee, Jed Meshew, and E. Casey Leydon as they discuss the top storylines coming out of UFC 273. The crew discusses Volkanovski’s dominant win over “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung, Sterling’s redemptive victory over Petr Yan, where Chimaev’s thrilling “Fight of the Year” candidate against Gilbert Burns puts him in the UFC welterweight division, plus more from UFC 273.

